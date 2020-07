Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Charleston style home with open floor plan, rocking chair front porch and two car detached garage. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is within walking distance to shops, fine restaurants for dining, popular downtown Davidson and Davidson College. Extra parking spaces in front of house. New carpet, fresh paint and new hardwood floors, will not last long, this is MUST SEE!