526 Jetton Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

526 Jetton Street

526 Jetton Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 Jetton Street, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come to the Park at Davidson! Move in ready town home with open floor plan, fresh paint throughout, nine foot ceilings, spacious rooms, , gas log fireplace and computer niche. Bright and roomy kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Two large master bedrooms with private full baths, walk in closet, laundry, upstairs. Washer, dryer and frig included! Community park. Near shopping, restaurants with easy access to I-77 and Lake Norman. You will love living in Davidson! HLA based on public records , schools assignment is subject to change please check with the school system if important to you call 704-350-5111 for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Jetton Street have any available units?
526 Jetton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 526 Jetton Street have?
Some of 526 Jetton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Jetton Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 Jetton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Jetton Street pet-friendly?
No, 526 Jetton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 526 Jetton Street offer parking?
No, 526 Jetton Street does not offer parking.
Does 526 Jetton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Jetton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Jetton Street have a pool?
No, 526 Jetton Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 Jetton Street have accessible units?
No, 526 Jetton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Jetton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Jetton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Jetton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Jetton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
