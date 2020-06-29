526 Jetton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Come to the Park at Davidson! Move in ready town home with open floor plan, fresh paint throughout, nine foot ceilings, spacious rooms, , gas log fireplace and computer niche. Bright and roomy kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Two large master bedrooms with private full baths, walk in closet, laundry, upstairs. Washer, dryer and frig included! Community park. Near shopping, restaurants with easy access to I-77 and Lake Norman. You will love living in Davidson! HLA based on public records , schools assignment is subject to change please check with the school system if important to you call 704-350-5111 for showing