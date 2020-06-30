All apartments in Davidson
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:16 AM

278 Bridges Farm Road

278 Bridges Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

278 Bridges Farm Road, Davidson, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Because this property is currently occupied, we will happily show it to you with an approved application. Please go to apply.sunnon.com to apply. This beautiful, must see Charleston Style house is a very short walk from Davidson Lake. Enjoy the lake lifestyle with 3 porches/balconies, kayak rentals (from HOA) and access to the clubhouse, pool, beach, recreation lawn, walking trails and lake! Hardwoods throughout, stainless appliances (gas range), granite, high-end washer/dryer, wood closet organization system. Room for both cars + more in detached, extra tall 2-car garage. 2.8 mi to Lowe's Corporate & 2.2 mi to Davidson College. Includes lawn service. Act fast, this won't be on the market long!

Lease will include Utility Saver Program for additional $12/mo
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Bridges Farm Road have any available units?
278 Bridges Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 278 Bridges Farm Road have?
Some of 278 Bridges Farm Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Bridges Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
278 Bridges Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Bridges Farm Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 Bridges Farm Road is pet friendly.
Does 278 Bridges Farm Road offer parking?
Yes, 278 Bridges Farm Road offers parking.
Does 278 Bridges Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 278 Bridges Farm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Bridges Farm Road have a pool?
Yes, 278 Bridges Farm Road has a pool.
Does 278 Bridges Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 278 Bridges Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Bridges Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 Bridges Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 278 Bridges Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 278 Bridges Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.

