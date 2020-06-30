278 Bridges Farm Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Because this property is currently occupied, we will happily show it to you with an approved application. Please go to apply.sunnon.com to apply. This beautiful, must see Charleston Style house is a very short walk from Davidson Lake. Enjoy the lake lifestyle with 3 porches/balconies, kayak rentals (from HOA) and access to the clubhouse, pool, beach, recreation lawn, walking trails and lake! Hardwoods throughout, stainless appliances (gas range), granite, high-end washer/dryer, wood closet organization system. Room for both cars + more in detached, extra tall 2-car garage. 2.8 mi to Lowe's Corporate & 2.2 mi to Davidson College. Includes lawn service. Act fast, this won't be on the market long!



Lease will include Utility Saver Program for additional $12/mo

Contact us to schedule a showing.