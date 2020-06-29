All apartments in Davidson
Davidson, NC
227 Harbour Place Drive
227 Harbour Place Drive

227 Harbour Place Drive · No Longer Available
Davidson
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

227 Harbour Place Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Maintenance free living in this 3-story Davidson Brownstone For Rent! First floor has alley entry into the unit and to the tandem 2-Car Garage. You can also enter the townhome from the street on Harbour Place Dr into the second floor that has Living Room, open Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and Pantry, Half Bath and a Dining area. The third floor has a Laundry Closet with the Washer/Dryer included, Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom with hall Full Bathroom. Enjoy a convenient Davidson location with easy access to I-77, Ingersoll Rand, MSC Corporation and Lowe's Corporate Headquarters. Walk or bike to Harbour Place Park with its lake and walking trails and just down the street is the Davidson Canoe and Kayak launch on Lake Davidson. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. HOA maintains the exterior areas. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 2 Dogs each under 25-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Harbour Place Drive have any available units?
227 Harbour Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 227 Harbour Place Drive have?
Some of 227 Harbour Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Harbour Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Harbour Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Harbour Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Harbour Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 227 Harbour Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Harbour Place Drive offers parking.
Does 227 Harbour Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Harbour Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Harbour Place Drive have a pool?
No, 227 Harbour Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 227 Harbour Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Harbour Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Harbour Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Harbour Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Harbour Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Harbour Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
