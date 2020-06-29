227 Harbour Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Maintenance free living in this 3-story Davidson Brownstone For Rent! First floor has alley entry into the unit and to the tandem 2-Car Garage. You can also enter the townhome from the street on Harbour Place Dr into the second floor that has Living Room, open Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances and Pantry, Half Bath and a Dining area. The third floor has a Laundry Closet with the Washer/Dryer included, Master Bedroom and 2nd Bedroom with hall Full Bathroom. Enjoy a convenient Davidson location with easy access to I-77, Ingersoll Rand, MSC Corporation and Lowe's Corporate Headquarters. Walk or bike to Harbour Place Park with its lake and walking trails and just down the street is the Davidson Canoe and Kayak launch on Lake Davidson. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. HOA maintains the exterior areas. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 2 Dogs each under 25-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.