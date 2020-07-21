19108 Cypress Garden Drive

Amenities

Spacious 2-story home in the Davidson community of Bailey Springs For Rent! With just under 3,000 square feet of living space the floor plan has main level with Dining Room, Office with French Doors, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast, Pantry, stainless appliances and breakfast bar, large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and a Bedroom and Full Bath. The upper level features a large Loft area, Master Suite with dual sink vanity, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower and 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The tenant will also enjoy a Front Covered Porch, rear Deck and a Fenced Yard. Community amenities include playground, pool and a convenient location to both Downtown Davidson and Huntersville shopping and restaurants! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 50-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. The homeowner will consider a 24 month lease at $2,300/mo.