19108 Cypress Garden Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

19108 Cypress Garden Drive

19108 Cypress Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19108 Cypress Garden Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pet friendly
Spacious 2-story home in the Davidson community of Bailey Springs For Rent! With just under 3,000 square feet of living space the floor plan has main level with Dining Room, Office with French Doors, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Kitchen with Breakfast, Pantry, stainless appliances and breakfast bar, large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and a Bedroom and Full Bath. The upper level features a large Loft area, Master Suite with dual sink vanity, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower and 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. The tenant will also enjoy a Front Covered Porch, rear Deck and a Fenced Yard. Community amenities include playground, pool and a convenient location to both Downtown Davidson and Huntersville shopping and restaurants! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 50-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. The homeowner will consider a 24 month lease at $2,300/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive have any available units?
19108 Cypress Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive have?
Some of 19108 Cypress Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19108 Cypress Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19108 Cypress Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19108 Cypress Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19108 Cypress Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19108 Cypress Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19108 Cypress Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19108 Cypress Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 19108 Cypress Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19108 Cypress Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19108 Cypress Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19108 Cypress Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
