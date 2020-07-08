All apartments in Davidson
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:15 PM

19021 Park Terrace Lane

19021 Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19021 Park Terrace, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
pool
A beautiful craftsman style home tucked in the Bailey Springs subdivision just minutes from downtown Cornelius and Davidson.

Close to local schools, shops and dining! Only a short drive to all the Lake Norman area has to offer including Huntersville and Mooresville. You'll love the easy lake access close by! Enjoy hours of outdoor recreation at any of the local parks and the Davidson Greenway.

Easy access to I-77 making your commute a cinch!

This beautiful home features a comfortable open layout accented with crown molding and neutral paint. Home cooks will love this upgraded kitchen! Granite counter, espresso cabinetry, a center island, and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package all bring out the joy of cooking!

Upstairs, the master bedroom features a tray ceiling and a private bath. An open loft, a secondary bedroom and a spare bath complete the home.

Enjoy access to the community pool, playground, and basketball court!

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19021 Park Terrace Lane have any available units?
19021 Park Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 19021 Park Terrace Lane have?
Some of 19021 Park Terrace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19021 Park Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19021 Park Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19021 Park Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19021 Park Terrace Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19021 Park Terrace Lane offer parking?
No, 19021 Park Terrace Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19021 Park Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19021 Park Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19021 Park Terrace Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19021 Park Terrace Lane has a pool.
Does 19021 Park Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 19021 Park Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19021 Park Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19021 Park Terrace Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19021 Park Terrace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19021 Park Terrace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

