19021 Park Terrace Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool

A beautiful craftsman style home tucked in the Bailey Springs subdivision just minutes from downtown Cornelius and Davidson.



Close to local schools, shops and dining! Only a short drive to all the Lake Norman area has to offer including Huntersville and Mooresville. You'll love the easy lake access close by! Enjoy hours of outdoor recreation at any of the local parks and the Davidson Greenway.



Easy access to I-77 making your commute a cinch!



This beautiful home features a comfortable open layout accented with crown molding and neutral paint. Home cooks will love this upgraded kitchen! Granite counter, espresso cabinetry, a center island, and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package all bring out the joy of cooking!



Upstairs, the master bedroom features a tray ceiling and a private bath. An open loft, a secondary bedroom and a spare bath complete the home.



Enjoy access to the community pool, playground, and basketball court!



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 40 Ibs.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**