15959 Rose Glenn Ln
Last updated August 27 2019 at 2:34 PM

15959 Rose Glenn Ln

15959 Rose Glenn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15959 Rose Glenn Lane, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
An inviting rocking chair front porch welcomes you to this charming home in a fantastic location in desirable Davidson! The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a great room with a dining area open to the kitchen. This home features upgrades throughout, such as a tile backsplash in the kitchen, crown molding and upgraded fixtures. A door off of the kitchen leads to a rear patio with terraced landscaping and a garden area with fruit trees. This community has fantastic amenities, including a pool, playground, clubhouse and walking trails. This location is convenient to Charlotte, Lake Norman and Concord!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln have any available units?
15959 Rose Glenn Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln have?
Some of 15959 Rose Glenn Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15959 Rose Glenn Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15959 Rose Glenn Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15959 Rose Glenn Ln pet-friendly?
No, 15959 Rose Glenn Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln offer parking?
No, 15959 Rose Glenn Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15959 Rose Glenn Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln have a pool?
Yes, 15959 Rose Glenn Ln has a pool.
Does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln have accessible units?
No, 15959 Rose Glenn Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15959 Rose Glenn Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15959 Rose Glenn Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 15959 Rose Glenn Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
