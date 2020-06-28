15959 Rose Glenn Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

An inviting rocking chair front porch welcomes you to this charming home in a fantastic location in desirable Davidson! The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan includes a great room with a dining area open to the kitchen. This home features upgrades throughout, such as a tile backsplash in the kitchen, crown molding and upgraded fixtures. A door off of the kitchen leads to a rear patio with terraced landscaping and a garden area with fruit trees. This community has fantastic amenities, including a pool, playground, clubhouse and walking trails. This location is convenient to Charlotte, Lake Norman and Concord!



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.