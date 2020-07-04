All apartments in Davidson
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

135 Spinnaker Court

135 Spinnaker Court · No Longer Available
Location

135 Spinnaker Court, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. CALL MARK CAUFIELD W/QUESTIONS: 704-877-4205. Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-4205. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Spinnaker Court have any available units?
135 Spinnaker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 135 Spinnaker Court have?
Some of 135 Spinnaker Court's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Spinnaker Court currently offering any rent specials?
135 Spinnaker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Spinnaker Court pet-friendly?
No, 135 Spinnaker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 135 Spinnaker Court offer parking?
No, 135 Spinnaker Court does not offer parking.
Does 135 Spinnaker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Spinnaker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Spinnaker Court have a pool?
No, 135 Spinnaker Court does not have a pool.
Does 135 Spinnaker Court have accessible units?
No, 135 Spinnaker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Spinnaker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Spinnaker Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Spinnaker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Spinnaker Court does not have units with air conditioning.

