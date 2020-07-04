135 Spinnaker Court

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. CALL MARK CAUFIELD W/QUESTIONS: 704-877-4205. Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-4205. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
