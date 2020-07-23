All apartments in Davidson County
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:31 AM

584 Widaustin Drive

584 Widaustin Drive · (336) 972-7368
Location

584 Widaustin Drive, Davidson County, NC 27127

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 584 Widaustin Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath in Northern Davidson Area - Wonderful 3bd-2 full bath with great floor plan. Great Room w/gas log fireplace & soaring vaulted ceiling. Dining Room w/glass doors to large screened porch overlooking private back yard.Large lower level office area & huge laundry room.Full bsmt w/two car garage,work bench & plenty of storage.Wonderful home never been leased before & only 2nd owner. In edge of Davidson County but only 12 -13 minutes to downtown Winston Salem. Homes in this neighborhood do not last long so call quickly before it is gone !

Directions: From Winston Salem take Peters Creek Parkway south to Hickory Tree Rd in edge of North Davidson, Left onto Hickory Tree Rd in approx 1/2 mile make R- onto Farmbrook Drive, follow to end then take Left onto Widaustin and home will be on Right.(see sign)

(RLNE5971837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Widaustin Drive have any available units?
584 Widaustin Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 584 Widaustin Drive have?
Some of 584 Widaustin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Widaustin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
584 Widaustin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Widaustin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 584 Widaustin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 584 Widaustin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 584 Widaustin Drive offers parking.
Does 584 Widaustin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Widaustin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Widaustin Drive have a pool?
No, 584 Widaustin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 584 Widaustin Drive have accessible units?
No, 584 Widaustin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Widaustin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Widaustin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 Widaustin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 584 Widaustin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
