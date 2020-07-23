584 Widaustin Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage fireplace

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed, 2 Bath in Northern Davidson Area - Wonderful 3bd-2 full bath with great floor plan. Great Room w/gas log fireplace & soaring vaulted ceiling. Dining Room w/glass doors to large screened porch overlooking private back yard.Large lower level office area & huge laundry room.Full bsmt w/two car garage,work bench & plenty of storage.Wonderful home never been leased before & only 2nd owner. In edge of Davidson County but only 12 -13 minutes to downtown Winston Salem. Homes in this neighborhood do not last long so call quickly before it is gone !



Directions: From Winston Salem take Peters Creek Parkway south to Hickory Tree Rd in edge of North Davidson, Left onto Hickory Tree Rd in approx 1/2 mile make R- onto Farmbrook Drive, follow to end then take Left onto Widaustin and home will be on Right.(see sign)



