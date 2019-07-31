302 South Pine Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute Renovated 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch with Covered Parking. Open Plan with Living/Dining and Sunny White Kitchen with appliances and Breakfast Bar.3 Spacious Bedrooms with 1 Full Bath with Laundry Area. Neutral colors throughout waiting for you to make it your style. Level Backyard with Large Wood Deck for Entertaining. Hurry this home will not last long!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



High school: North Gaston High School;

Middle school: W.c. Friday Middle School;

Elementary school: Carr Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1971

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.