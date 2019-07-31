All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
302 South Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, NC
/
302 South Pine Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:06 PM

302 South Pine Street

302 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

302 South Pine Street, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Cute Renovated 3 Bedroom Brick Ranch with Covered Parking. Open Plan with Living/Dining and Sunny White Kitchen with appliances and Breakfast Bar.3 Spacious Bedrooms with 1 Full Bath with Laundry Area. Neutral colors throughout waiting for you to make it your style. Level Backyard with Large Wood Deck for Entertaining. Hurry this home will not last long!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: North Gaston High School;
Middle school: W.c. Friday Middle School;
Elementary school: Carr Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1971
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 302 South Pine Street have any available units?
302 South Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
Is 302 South Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 South Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 South Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 South Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 302 South Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 302 South Pine Street offers parking.
Does 302 South Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 South Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 South Pine Street have a pool?
No, 302 South Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 South Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 302 South Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 South Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 South Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 South Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 South Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCRanlo, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCCherryville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCShelby, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCGaffney, SCWeddington, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCWaxhaw, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford CollegeYork Technical CollegeCatawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College