Cornelius, NC
8901 Oakmoor Court
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:07 PM

8901 Oakmoor Court

8901 Oakmoor Court · No Longer Available
Location

8901 Oakmoor Court, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Stratford Forest Subdivision in Cornelius (Huntersville), walking distance to Birkdale Village, Whole Foods, Upscale Retail and Restaurants, CATS park & ride. Great room with fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen island, quartz countertops, tile and stone backsplash, washer and dryer included. Master bedroom suite with garden tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Large deck overlooking private backyard. Amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, recreation area, clubhouse and jogging track. Home will be available for move in on September 1st. Very desirable area, Exceptional Home, See it Today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 Oakmoor Court have any available units?
8901 Oakmoor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 8901 Oakmoor Court have?
Some of 8901 Oakmoor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 Oakmoor Court currently offering any rent specials?
8901 Oakmoor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 Oakmoor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8901 Oakmoor Court is pet friendly.
Does 8901 Oakmoor Court offer parking?
No, 8901 Oakmoor Court does not offer parking.
Does 8901 Oakmoor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8901 Oakmoor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Oakmoor Court have a pool?
Yes, 8901 Oakmoor Court has a pool.
Does 8901 Oakmoor Court have accessible units?
No, 8901 Oakmoor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Oakmoor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8901 Oakmoor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 Oakmoor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8901 Oakmoor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
