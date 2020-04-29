8901 Oakmoor Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Stratford Forest Subdivision in Cornelius (Huntersville), walking distance to Birkdale Village, Whole Foods, Upscale Retail and Restaurants, CATS park & ride. Great room with fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances, kitchen island, quartz countertops, tile and stone backsplash, washer and dryer included. Master bedroom suite with garden tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Large deck overlooking private backyard. Amenities include pool, playground, tennis courts, recreation area, clubhouse and jogging track. Home will be available for move in on September 1st. Very desirable area, Exceptional Home, See it Today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

