Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Conveniently located in between Exit 25 and Exit 28 while it is just minutes from I77 and Birkdale. Low maintenance yard, well maintained home, and located in a highly sought after area. This home is move in ready and comes with just the right upgrades. NO CARPET!!!! Enjoy the privacy of the back yard, walk the many trails close by, or enjoy your days at the pool. There are so many restaurants, stores, and much more close by that you ride a bike to most places.