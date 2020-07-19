All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 8128 Townley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
8128 Townley Road
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

8128 Townley Road

8128 Townley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8128 Townley Road, Cornelius, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Birkdale living -
This stunning, move in ready, Charleston Inspired home, shows like a model and is Located in one of Lake Normans most desirable communities. Upgrades galore w/ real hardwoods on main level. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel Bosh refrigerator & Dishwasher, Dacor range & Microwave, water filtraton system with instant hot water, tile backsplash, custom trim throughout, 9ft ceilings, alarm system, heated ceramic tile floor and seamless glass shower in master bath. 2 car detached garage with covered breezeway, double covered porches, patio, privacy fence, master custom closet. a short jaunt to the areas premier dining and shopping! Community amenities include pool, walking trails playground, tennis court. This home is a must see! Enjoy all that Birkdale has to offer! Owner is open to a 6 month lease at an additional cost. price reflects lawn care

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5527638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 Townley Road have any available units?
8128 Townley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 8128 Townley Road have?
Some of 8128 Townley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 Townley Road currently offering any rent specials?
8128 Townley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 Townley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 Townley Road is pet friendly.
Does 8128 Townley Road offer parking?
Yes, 8128 Townley Road offers parking.
Does 8128 Townley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 Townley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 Townley Road have a pool?
Yes, 8128 Townley Road has a pool.
Does 8128 Townley Road have accessible units?
No, 8128 Townley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 Townley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8128 Townley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8128 Townley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8128 Townley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College