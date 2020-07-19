8128 Townley Road

Amenities

Birkdale living -

This stunning, move in ready, Charleston Inspired home, shows like a model and is Located in one of Lake Normans most desirable communities. Upgrades galore w/ real hardwoods on main level. Kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel Bosh refrigerator & Dishwasher, Dacor range & Microwave, water filtraton system with instant hot water, tile backsplash, custom trim throughout, 9ft ceilings, alarm system, heated ceramic tile floor and seamless glass shower in master bath. 2 car detached garage with covered breezeway, double covered porches, patio, privacy fence, master custom closet. a short jaunt to the areas premier dining and shopping! Community amenities include pool, walking trails playground, tennis court. This home is a must see! Enjoy all that Birkdale has to offer! Owner is open to a 6 month lease at an additional cost. price reflects lawn care



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5527638)