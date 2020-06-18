8126 Evanston Falls Road

Amenities

Location, location, location! This charming home w/ front rocking chair porch is conveniently located in the heart of Birkdale Village...just a short walk to shops, restaurants and movies! Great open floor plan has hardwoods thru/ out the main level. Bright & spacious Mstr suite w/ walk-in closet. Large 4th bdrm/bonus. Great room has updated gas fireplace & built-ins. Open kitchen w/ island & walk-in pantry has recently been updated w/ granite countertops, tile backsplash. Fresh paint throughout. Lots of natural light!