8126 Evanston Falls Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

8126 Evanston Falls Road

8126 Evanston Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

8126 Evanston Falls Road, Cornelius, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location! This charming home w/ front rocking chair porch is conveniently located in the heart of Birkdale Village...just a short walk to shops, restaurants and movies! Great open floor plan has hardwoods thru/ out the main level. Bright & spacious Mstr suite w/ walk-in closet. Large 4th bdrm/bonus. Great room has updated gas fireplace & built-ins. Open kitchen w/ island & walk-in pantry has recently been updated w/ granite countertops, tile backsplash. Fresh paint throughout. Lots of natural light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8126 Evanston Falls Road have any available units?
8126 Evanston Falls Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 8126 Evanston Falls Road have?
Some of 8126 Evanston Falls Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8126 Evanston Falls Road currently offering any rent specials?
8126 Evanston Falls Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8126 Evanston Falls Road pet-friendly?
No, 8126 Evanston Falls Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 8126 Evanston Falls Road offer parking?
Yes, 8126 Evanston Falls Road does offer parking.
Does 8126 Evanston Falls Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8126 Evanston Falls Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8126 Evanston Falls Road have a pool?
No, 8126 Evanston Falls Road does not have a pool.
Does 8126 Evanston Falls Road have accessible units?
No, 8126 Evanston Falls Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8126 Evanston Falls Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8126 Evanston Falls Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8126 Evanston Falls Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8126 Evanston Falls Road does not have units with air conditioning.
