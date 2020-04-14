8024 Village Harbor Dr

Amenities
Villages at Harborside - Property Id: 111627
Location, location, location!
Walk across the street to the community pool or down the street and along the boardwalk to the community gazebo, lakefront, or Port City Club.
Open townhome with 1 car garage and fenced backyard. Master Suite on main floor with living room, dining area, kitchen, kitchenette and laundry. Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and linen closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111627
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5462607)