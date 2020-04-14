All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 8024 Village Harbor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
8024 Village Harbor Dr
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

8024 Village Harbor Dr

8024 Village Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8024 Village Harbor Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Villages at Harborside - Property Id: 111627

Location, location, location!

Walk across the street to the community pool or down the street and along the boardwalk to the community gazebo, lakefront, or Port City Club.

Open townhome with 1 car garage and fenced backyard. Master Suite on main floor with living room, dining area, kitchen, kitchenette and laundry. Two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath and linen closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111627
Property Id 111627

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5462607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Village Harbor Dr have any available units?
8024 Village Harbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 8024 Village Harbor Dr have?
Some of 8024 Village Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Village Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Village Harbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Village Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8024 Village Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 8024 Village Harbor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Village Harbor Dr offers parking.
Does 8024 Village Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8024 Village Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Village Harbor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8024 Village Harbor Dr has a pool.
Does 8024 Village Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 8024 Village Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Village Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 Village Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8024 Village Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8024 Village Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College