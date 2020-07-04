All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

21330 Old Canal Street

21330 Old Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

21330 Old Canal St, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
internet access
DESIRABLE ANTIQUITY! 2 Story Townhome on Corner Lot. Walking Distance to Pool, Club House, Shopping and Restaurants, Easy Access to I-77, Corner Lot, Double Porches with view of Green Space Across the Street, Very Well Maintained, One Owner, Neutral Paint, Spacious Open Floorplan, Large Great Room, Dining Area with Tons of Windows, Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Master on the Main, Master Bath with Tile Floors, Dual Sinks and a Separate Shower, Huge Walk In Closet, Laundry attached to Master for Easy Hanging, Upstairs has two Large Secondary Bedrooms, A Loft Perfect for Game Room and Secondary Bath with Tile Floors. Just Adorable. (REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED) Rent includes basic phone, internet and cable and landscaping/mowing outside the fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21330 Old Canal Street have any available units?
21330 Old Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21330 Old Canal Street have?
Some of 21330 Old Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21330 Old Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
21330 Old Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21330 Old Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 21330 Old Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21330 Old Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 21330 Old Canal Street offers parking.
Does 21330 Old Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21330 Old Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21330 Old Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 21330 Old Canal Street has a pool.
Does 21330 Old Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 21330 Old Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21330 Old Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21330 Old Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21330 Old Canal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21330 Old Canal Street does not have units with air conditioning.

