21330 Old Canal Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage internet access

DESIRABLE ANTIQUITY! 2 Story Townhome on Corner Lot. Walking Distance to Pool, Club House, Shopping and Restaurants, Easy Access to I-77, Corner Lot, Double Porches with view of Green Space Across the Street, Very Well Maintained, One Owner, Neutral Paint, Spacious Open Floorplan, Large Great Room, Dining Area with Tons of Windows, Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, 42" Cabinets, Master on the Main, Master Bath with Tile Floors, Dual Sinks and a Separate Shower, Huge Walk In Closet, Laundry attached to Master for Easy Hanging, Upstairs has two Large Secondary Bedrooms, A Loft Perfect for Game Room and Secondary Bath with Tile Floors. Just Adorable. (REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED) Rent includes basic phone, internet and cable and landscaping/mowing outside the fence.