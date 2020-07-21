All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

21247 Hickory St

21247 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

21247 Hickory Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 BD/ 2BA condo located within walking distance to shopping & dining, 2 miles from the heart of downtown Davidson & less than 1 mile from I-77! Open floor plan, laminate flooring, tile in kitchen & baths. The open kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter tops. The Master suite has a large walk in closet, garden tub & separate shower. 2 Balconies, Neighborhood pool is steps away!
Become a tenant by 11/30 and you get 50% off first month's rent!

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. 50% off first months rent for leases signed before November 30, 2019.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21247 Hickory St have any available units?
21247 Hickory St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21247 Hickory St have?
Some of 21247 Hickory St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21247 Hickory St currently offering any rent specials?
21247 Hickory St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21247 Hickory St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21247 Hickory St is pet friendly.
Does 21247 Hickory St offer parking?
No, 21247 Hickory St does not offer parking.
Does 21247 Hickory St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21247 Hickory St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21247 Hickory St have a pool?
Yes, 21247 Hickory St has a pool.
Does 21247 Hickory St have accessible units?
No, 21247 Hickory St does not have accessible units.
Does 21247 Hickory St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21247 Hickory St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21247 Hickory St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21247 Hickory St has units with air conditioning.
