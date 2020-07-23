All apartments in Cornelius
21220 Norman Shores Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

21220 Norman Shores Drive

21220 Norman Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21220 Norman Shores Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful waterfront home situated in a quiet, mature sought after neighborhood on Lake Norman; water views front, back & side; large lot w/beautiful magnolias, .67 acres; terrific indoor (open plan) outdoor space w/large deck & sunroom; huge master bedroom/bath with his/her closets, vanities, hard stucco. Great open kitchen with granite, ceramics and plenty of storage. Easy access to interstate, restaurants, shopping, parks and schools. Act now and prepare to spend your summer on the lake! Includes lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21220 Norman Shores Drive have any available units?
21220 Norman Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21220 Norman Shores Drive have?
Some of 21220 Norman Shores Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21220 Norman Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21220 Norman Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21220 Norman Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21220 Norman Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 21220 Norman Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21220 Norman Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 21220 Norman Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21220 Norman Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21220 Norman Shores Drive have a pool?
No, 21220 Norman Shores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21220 Norman Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 21220 Norman Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21220 Norman Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21220 Norman Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21220 Norman Shores Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21220 Norman Shores Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
