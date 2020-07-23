21220 Norman Shores Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful waterfront home situated in a quiet, mature sought after neighborhood on Lake Norman; water views front, back & side; large lot w/beautiful magnolias, .67 acres; terrific indoor (open plan) outdoor space w/large deck & sunroom; huge master bedroom/bath with his/her closets, vanities, hard stucco. Great open kitchen with granite, ceramics and plenty of storage. Easy access to interstate, restaurants, shopping, parks and schools. Act now and prepare to spend your summer on the lake! Includes lawn care.