21140 Cornelius Street

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking. Open concept plan with spacious living and dining areas that spill into a bright and sunny new applianced kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters. Main level boast 3 spacious bedrooms. The lower level includes a large sunroom perfect for entertaining. For extra space open the doors to your spacious wood deck. Close to downtown Cornelius and Davidson, schools, shopping and more, this home is a winner. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.



High school: William Amos Hough High School



Middle school: Bailey Middle School



Elementary school: Cornelius Elementary School



