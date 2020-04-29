All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

21140 Cornelius Street

21140 Cornelius Street · No Longer Available
Location

21140 Cornelius Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.
.
Great curb appeal - Fully renovated 3 bedroom home on corner lot with separate 2-car garage plus lots of extra parking. Open concept plan with spacious living and dining areas that spill into a bright and sunny new applianced kitchen with white cabinets and granite counters. Main level boast 3 spacious bedrooms. The lower level includes a large sunroom perfect for entertaining. For extra space open the doors to your spacious wood deck. Close to downtown Cornelius and Davidson, schools, shopping and more, this home is a winner. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.

High school: William Amos Hough High School

Middle school: Bailey Middle School

Elementary school: Cornelius Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21140 Cornelius Street have any available units?
21140 Cornelius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21140 Cornelius Street have?
Some of 21140 Cornelius Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21140 Cornelius Street currently offering any rent specials?
21140 Cornelius Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21140 Cornelius Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21140 Cornelius Street is pet friendly.
Does 21140 Cornelius Street offer parking?
Yes, 21140 Cornelius Street does offer parking.
Does 21140 Cornelius Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21140 Cornelius Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21140 Cornelius Street have a pool?
No, 21140 Cornelius Street does not have a pool.
Does 21140 Cornelius Street have accessible units?
No, 21140 Cornelius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21140 Cornelius Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21140 Cornelius Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21140 Cornelius Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21140 Cornelius Street does not have units with air conditioning.
