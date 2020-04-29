20555 Harbor View Drive

Amenities

Great Cornelius location, a hop, skip, and a jump from beautiful Jetton Park and several dining and shopping amenities. This Condo/Townhome offers three levels of living, featuring a beautiful Kitchen with 42" Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Wall Oven & Microwave, and Hardwood floors. Bright Great Room with Gas Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, and access to Balcony Deck. Formal Dining Room off entry with Tray Ceiling, Wainscoting, and Crown Molding detail. Dual Master Suites and laundry upstairs; Master closet with built-ins for organization; Second Master features two rooms in one - one room w/closet, one with en suite.

Basement level has full bathroom and closet - can be a 3rd bedroom/office/home theater, and features a built-in area with space to add a mini-fridge. Sizable one-car attached garage with ample storage. Boat ramp and loading dock close by.