Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 PM

20555 Harbor View Drive

20555 Harbor View Drive · (704) 877-6978
Location

20555 Harbor View Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2294 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great Cornelius location, a hop, skip, and a jump from beautiful Jetton Park and several dining and shopping amenities. This Condo/Townhome offers three levels of living, featuring a beautiful Kitchen with 42" Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, Wall Oven & Microwave, and Hardwood floors. Bright Great Room with Gas Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, and access to Balcony Deck. Formal Dining Room off entry with Tray Ceiling, Wainscoting, and Crown Molding detail. Dual Master Suites and laundry upstairs; Master closet with built-ins for organization; Second Master features two rooms in one - one room w/closet, one with en suite.
Basement level has full bathroom and closet - can be a 3rd bedroom/office/home theater, and features a built-in area with space to add a mini-fridge. Sizable one-car attached garage with ample storage. Boat ramp and loading dock close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20555 Harbor View Drive have any available units?
20555 Harbor View Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20555 Harbor View Drive have?
Some of 20555 Harbor View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20555 Harbor View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20555 Harbor View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20555 Harbor View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20555 Harbor View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20555 Harbor View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20555 Harbor View Drive does offer parking.
Does 20555 Harbor View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20555 Harbor View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20555 Harbor View Drive have a pool?
No, 20555 Harbor View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20555 Harbor View Drive have accessible units?
No, 20555 Harbor View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20555 Harbor View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20555 Harbor View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20555 Harbor View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20555 Harbor View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
