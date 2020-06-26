All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:51 AM

20437 Harborgate Court

20437 Harborgate Court · No Longer Available
Location

20437 Harborgate Court, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Lake Norman WATERFRONT condo with BOAT SLIP included (boat must be owned by Lessee) Lake views from living area, master bedroom - balcony with access from living area or master. Community pool is located behind club house on hill as you enter complex. Sandy beach area for swimming or entering lake with kayaks, paddle boards. All new Hardie Board exteriors, water, sewer, basic cable included. Garbage and Recycling Bins on site. Beautiful Sunset views. No Smoking in Condo or on Balcony/No Pets/No Use of Fireplace. All occupants 18+ years old must apply regardless of employment/income. All applicants subject to credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20437 Harborgate Court have any available units?
20437 Harborgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20437 Harborgate Court have?
Some of 20437 Harborgate Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20437 Harborgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
20437 Harborgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20437 Harborgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 20437 Harborgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20437 Harborgate Court offer parking?
No, 20437 Harborgate Court does not offer parking.
Does 20437 Harborgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20437 Harborgate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20437 Harborgate Court have a pool?
Yes, 20437 Harborgate Court has a pool.
Does 20437 Harborgate Court have accessible units?
No, 20437 Harborgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20437 Harborgate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20437 Harborgate Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20437 Harborgate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20437 Harborgate Court does not have units with air conditioning.
