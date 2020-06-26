20437 Harborgate Court

Amenities

Lake Norman WATERFRONT condo with BOAT SLIP included (boat must be owned by Lessee) Lake views from living area, master bedroom - balcony with access from living area or master. Community pool is located behind club house on hill as you enter complex. Sandy beach area for swimming or entering lake with kayaks, paddle boards. All new Hardie Board exteriors, water, sewer, basic cable included. Garbage and Recycling Bins on site. Beautiful Sunset views. No Smoking in Condo or on Balcony/No Pets/No Use of Fireplace. All occupants 18+ years old must apply regardless of employment/income. All applicants subject to credit and background check.