20230 Sportsman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Large four bedroom home in great Cornelius location! Main level boasts 2nd Master bedroom, large Great Room open to Kitchen, Formal Dining and Office. Upper level Master Suite. Finished Basement features Recreation Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath and Laundry. Relax and enjoy the surroundings from the large Deck. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. Optional Refrigerator.



Biscayne Park is located just off Catawba Ave in Cornelius and offers a boat launch to put

your boat into Lake Norman. No Smoking and No Pets - Credit and criminal background part of application process for all applicants/tenants age 18 and over with $50 non-refundable application fee.