All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 20230 Sportsman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
20230 Sportsman Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

20230 Sportsman Drive

20230 Sportsman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20230 Sportsman Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Large four bedroom home in great Cornelius location! Main level boasts 2nd Master bedroom, large Great Room open to Kitchen, Formal Dining and Office. Upper level Master Suite. Finished Basement features Recreation Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath and Laundry. Relax and enjoy the surroundings from the large Deck. LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. Optional Refrigerator.

Biscayne Park is located just off Catawba Ave in Cornelius and offers a boat launch to put
your boat into Lake Norman. No Smoking and No Pets - Credit and criminal background part of application process for all applicants/tenants age 18 and over with $50 non-refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20230 Sportsman Drive have any available units?
20230 Sportsman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20230 Sportsman Drive have?
Some of 20230 Sportsman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20230 Sportsman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20230 Sportsman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20230 Sportsman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20230 Sportsman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20230 Sportsman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20230 Sportsman Drive offers parking.
Does 20230 Sportsman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20230 Sportsman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20230 Sportsman Drive have a pool?
No, 20230 Sportsman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20230 Sportsman Drive have accessible units?
No, 20230 Sportsman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20230 Sportsman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20230 Sportsman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20230 Sportsman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20230 Sportsman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCornelius 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College