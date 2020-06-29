19876 Deer Valley Dr

Amenities

Immaculate, 3rd-floor unit in Alexander Chase! Minutes to all the Lake Norman area has to offer! Walk to Birkdale Village!



The great room features a corner fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Upgraded lighting accents the adjoining dining area. The kitchen offers amazing storage and a breakfast bar with pendent lighting that opens to the dining area. All major appliances included in stainless steel! The split bedroom floor plan offers privacy for the master suite with a large walk-in closet. The master bath features a shower stall and an extended vanity for great storage. The 12' x 8' flex room is ideal for a den or office space.



This community is on the McDowell Creek Greenway, and has amenities including a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Water is provided by the HOA.



You'll enjoy close proximity to amazing shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation and nightlife. Close to several parks, including Jetton Park and Ramsey Creek Park, and located right off McDowell Creek Greenway. Your commute to Uptown will be a breeze with easy access to I-77!



Pets conditional.



