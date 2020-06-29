All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:27 PM

19876 Deer Valley Dr

19876 Deer Valley Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

19876 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Immaculate, 3rd-floor unit in Alexander Chase! Minutes to all the Lake Norman area has to offer! Walk to Birkdale Village!

The great room features a corner fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Upgraded lighting accents the adjoining dining area. The kitchen offers amazing storage and a breakfast bar with pendent lighting that opens to the dining area. All major appliances included in stainless steel! The split bedroom floor plan offers privacy for the master suite with a large walk-in closet. The master bath features a shower stall and an extended vanity for great storage. The 12' x 8' flex room is ideal for a den or office space.

This community is on the McDowell Creek Greenway, and has amenities including a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Water is provided by the HOA.

You'll enjoy close proximity to amazing shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation and nightlife. Close to several parks, including Jetton Park and Ramsey Creek Park, and located right off McDowell Creek Greenway. Your commute to Uptown will be a breeze with easy access to I-77!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19876 Deer Valley Dr have any available units?
19876 Deer Valley Dr has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19876 Deer Valley Dr have?
Some of 19876 Deer Valley Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19876 Deer Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19876 Deer Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19876 Deer Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19876 Deer Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19876 Deer Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 19876 Deer Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19876 Deer Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19876 Deer Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19876 Deer Valley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19876 Deer Valley Dr has a pool.
Does 19876 Deer Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 19876 Deer Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19876 Deer Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19876 Deer Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19876 Deer Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19876 Deer Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
