Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

19847 Deer Valley Drive

19847 Deer Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19847 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Spacious 2BD/2BA condo on third floor in secured building in Alexander Chase community. Home boasts cathedral ceilings and gas fireplace in living area. Large kitchen with breakfast bar. Open floor plan and covered balcony with storage closet. Master bedroom featuring vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Gorgeous large community pool and club house with workout/exercise facility. Amazing Cornelius location, close to restaurants, shopping and Lake Norman!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available 5/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19847 Deer Valley Drive have any available units?
19847 Deer Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19847 Deer Valley Drive have?
Some of 19847 Deer Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19847 Deer Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19847 Deer Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19847 Deer Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19847 Deer Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19847 Deer Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 19847 Deer Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19847 Deer Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19847 Deer Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19847 Deer Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19847 Deer Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 19847 Deer Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 19847 Deer Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19847 Deer Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 19847 Deer Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19847 Deer Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19847 Deer Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

