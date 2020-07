Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy 3 br 2.5 ba home in the Mill Creek subdivision. Conveniently located in the heart of Cornelius and central to I-77, shopping and Lake Norman. All bedrooms and 2 bathroom upstairs and living area, kitchen and laundry downstairs. Available for immediate move-in. Carpets have been freshly cleaned. Please either remove your shoes or use the paper shoe covers provided. The owner thanks you!