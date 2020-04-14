All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 19230 Coachmans Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
19230 Coachmans Trace
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

19230 Coachmans Trace

19230 Coachman's Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19230 Coachman's Trace, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 2 Story home with covered front porch's on the main level & Terrace on upper level. Kitchen includes granite countertops, travertine flooring, and stainless steel appliances! Large bonus room can be used as 4th bedroom. Private fenced backyard with patio. Master opens to a private terrace balcony. 2 car garage. *Paint color inside is now gray, and wood floors are a beautiful dark brown. *Home is NOT furnished. (Pictures will be updated mid-April) Community features offer pool, playground, and huge recreation area! Must see! To prequalify, tenants must be nonsmokers & income must exceed 3x rental amount. Approval subject to 3rd-party screening process. Thank you! Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19230 Coachmans Trace have any available units?
19230 Coachmans Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19230 Coachmans Trace have?
Some of 19230 Coachmans Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19230 Coachmans Trace currently offering any rent specials?
19230 Coachmans Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19230 Coachmans Trace pet-friendly?
No, 19230 Coachmans Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 19230 Coachmans Trace offer parking?
Yes, 19230 Coachmans Trace offers parking.
Does 19230 Coachmans Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19230 Coachmans Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19230 Coachmans Trace have a pool?
Yes, 19230 Coachmans Trace has a pool.
Does 19230 Coachmans Trace have accessible units?
No, 19230 Coachmans Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 19230 Coachmans Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 19230 Coachmans Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19230 Coachmans Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 19230 Coachmans Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College