19230 Coachmans Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Stunning 2 Story home with covered front porch's on the main level & Terrace on upper level. Kitchen includes granite countertops, travertine flooring, and stainless steel appliances! Large bonus room can be used as 4th bedroom. Private fenced backyard with patio. Master opens to a private terrace balcony. 2 car garage. *Paint color inside is now gray, and wood floors are a beautiful dark brown. *Home is NOT furnished. (Pictures will be updated mid-April) Community features offer pool, playground, and huge recreation area! Must see! To prequalify, tenants must be nonsmokers & income must exceed 3x rental amount. Approval subject to 3rd-party screening process. Thank you! Home is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.