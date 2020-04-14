All apartments in Cornelius
19223 Kanawha Drive.
19223 Kanawha Drive

19223 Kanawha Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19223 Kanawha Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This home welcomes you with a rocking chair covered front porch on a tree lined street in the beautifully maintained Glenridge subdivision.

It is situated halfway between Highway 77 exit 25 & exit 28 and minutes from the popular Northcross & Birkdale shopping centers.

The 1st floor has cherry laminate floors throughout in the Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Family Room, Half Bath, Guest Closet, Laundry Room & Pantry. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances; granite counters, stainless subway tile backsplash & an island that seats 3. The family room has a gas fireplace & ceiling fan.

All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The Master features a tray ceiling with fan and an ensuite bathroom with garden bathtub and separate shower as well as a spacious walk in closet.

The Glenridge community has a swimming pool and cook out area that is available to residents. The community is idea for residents who like to walk.

We welcome you to text us or call to schedule your private showing or FaceTime / mobile phone tour.

We thank you for your Interest.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/cornelius-nc?lid=13371253

(RLNE5812958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19223 Kanawha Drive have any available units?
19223 Kanawha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19223 Kanawha Drive have?
Some of 19223 Kanawha Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19223 Kanawha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19223 Kanawha Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19223 Kanawha Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 19223 Kanawha Drive is pet friendly.
Does 19223 Kanawha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19223 Kanawha Drive does offer parking.
Does 19223 Kanawha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19223 Kanawha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19223 Kanawha Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19223 Kanawha Drive has a pool.
Does 19223 Kanawha Drive have accessible units?
No, 19223 Kanawha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19223 Kanawha Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19223 Kanawha Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19223 Kanawha Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19223 Kanawha Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

