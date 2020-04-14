19223 Kanawha Drive.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking pool

This home welcomes you with a rocking chair covered front porch on a tree lined street in the beautifully maintained Glenridge subdivision.



It is situated halfway between Highway 77 exit 25 & exit 28 and minutes from the popular Northcross & Birkdale shopping centers.



The 1st floor has cherry laminate floors throughout in the Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Nook, Family Room, Half Bath, Guest Closet, Laundry Room & Pantry. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances; granite counters, stainless subway tile backsplash & an island that seats 3. The family room has a gas fireplace & ceiling fan.



All 4 bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. The Master features a tray ceiling with fan and an ensuite bathroom with garden bathtub and separate shower as well as a spacious walk in closet.



The Glenridge community has a swimming pool and cook out area that is available to residents. The community is idea for residents who like to walk.



We welcome you to text us or call to schedule your private showing or FaceTime / mobile phone tour.



We thank you for your Interest.



