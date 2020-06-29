All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
19017 Coachmans Trace
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

19017 Coachmans Trace

19017 Coachman's Trace · No Longer Available
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

19017 Coachman's Trace, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2-story townhome in the Cornelius community of Glenridge For Rent! Walk to the community pool around the corner and to the Glen Oak Green Park. Main level has a Foyer that leads to the hallway with Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included. Dining Room is open to the Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Large Great Room with gas log fireplace and access to the enclosed Patio with walkway to the Detached 1-Car Garage. Upper level has a Master Suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity as well as 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE PICKUP & EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 70-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19017 Coachmans Trace have any available units?
19017 Coachmans Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 19017 Coachmans Trace have?
Some of 19017 Coachmans Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19017 Coachmans Trace currently offering any rent specials?
19017 Coachmans Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19017 Coachmans Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 19017 Coachmans Trace is pet friendly.
Does 19017 Coachmans Trace offer parking?
Yes, 19017 Coachmans Trace offers parking.
Does 19017 Coachmans Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19017 Coachmans Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19017 Coachmans Trace have a pool?
Yes, 19017 Coachmans Trace has a pool.
Does 19017 Coachmans Trace have accessible units?
No, 19017 Coachmans Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 19017 Coachmans Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19017 Coachmans Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 19017 Coachmans Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 19017 Coachmans Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
