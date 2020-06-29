19017 Coachmans Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2-story townhome in the Cornelius community of Glenridge For Rent! Walk to the community pool around the corner and to the Glen Oak Green Park. Main level has a Foyer that leads to the hallway with Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included. Dining Room is open to the Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Large Great Room with gas log fireplace and access to the enclosed Patio with walkway to the Detached 1-Car Garage. Upper level has a Master Suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity as well as 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE PICKUP & EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 70-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!