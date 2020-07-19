18865 Vineyard Point Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Enjoy lake living at it's finest from this 3rd floor condo with gorgeous views of beautiful Lake Norman.



The condo features a great open floorplan with lots of natural light and includes 2 bedrooms each with a private bath, a kitchen with breakfast bar and a bright, airy living room. Sliding door access to the covered balcony is offered from both the living room and master suite. Great community for being active or if you want to relax outdoors watching sunset views of the lake!



Water, trash service, lawn care and internet are included in the price of rent. Please note fireplace is decorative only.



This location off of W. Catawba Ave is minutes to Ramsey Creek Park, Jetton Village, I-77, Birkdale Village and Whole Foods!



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.