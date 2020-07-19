All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18865 Vineyard Point Lane

18865 Vineyard Point Ln · No Longer Available
Location

18865 Vineyard Point Ln, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Enjoy lake living at it's finest from this 3rd floor condo with gorgeous views of beautiful Lake Norman.

The condo features a great open floorplan with lots of natural light and includes 2 bedrooms each with a private bath, a kitchen with breakfast bar and a bright, airy living room. Sliding door access to the covered balcony is offered from both the living room and master suite. Great community for being active or if you want to relax outdoors watching sunset views of the lake!

Water, trash service, lawn care and internet are included in the price of rent. Please note fireplace is decorative only.

This location off of W. Catawba Ave is minutes to Ramsey Creek Park, Jetton Village, I-77, Birkdale Village and Whole Foods!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18865 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18865 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18865 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18865 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18865 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18865 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18865 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18865 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
No, 18865 Vineyard Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18865 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18865 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18865 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18865 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
