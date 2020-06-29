18824 Nautical Drive

Amenities
Awesome Waterfront community with private beach, boat slip & garages for lease, pool, clubhouse w/gym & sauna. Tennis, pickle ball, play gym area. Access to lake by the kayak storage area. Condo features view right over the pool like in a resort on vacation. 2 Bedrooms that are at opposite sides of the unit, 2 private baths. Includes washer dryer fridge, basic cable, water.Interior pictures we used are of 2 other units in the building with the same floor plan. Applicants apply at www.tenantscreeningreport.com. Ask your Realtor for further details.