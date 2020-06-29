All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18824 Nautical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18824 Nautical Drive
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

18824 Nautical Drive

18824 Nautical Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18824 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Awesome Waterfront community with private beach, boat slip & garages for lease, pool, clubhouse w/gym & sauna. Tennis, pickle ball, play gym area. Access to lake by the kayak storage area. Condo features view right over the pool like in a resort on vacation. 2 Bedrooms that are at opposite sides of the unit, 2 private baths. Includes washer dryer fridge, basic cable, water.Interior pictures we used are of 2 other units in the building with the same floor plan. Applicants apply at www.tenantscreeningreport.com. Ask your Realtor for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18824 Nautical Drive have any available units?
18824 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18824 Nautical Drive have?
Some of 18824 Nautical Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18824 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18824 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18824 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18824 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18824 Nautical Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18824 Nautical Drive offers parking.
Does 18824 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18824 Nautical Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18824 Nautical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18824 Nautical Drive has a pool.
Does 18824 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 18824 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18824 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18824 Nautical Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18824 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18824 Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College