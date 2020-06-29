18824 Nautical Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

Awesome Waterfront community with private beach, boat slip & garages for lease, pool, clubhouse w/gym & sauna. Tennis, pickle ball, play gym area. Access to lake by the kayak storage area. Condo features view right over the pool like in a resort on vacation. 2 Bedrooms that are at opposite sides of the unit, 2 private baths. Includes washer dryer fridge, basic cable, water.Interior pictures we used are of 2 other units in the building with the same floor plan. Applicants apply at www.tenantscreeningreport.com. Ask your Realtor for further details.