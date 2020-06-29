18802 Pentwater Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Your Dream Of Luxurious Living Can Be Realized In This One Of A Kind Custom Home. Everywhere You look In This Home, It’s Loaded With Upgrades. Large Crown Molding - Freshly Painted Walls, just updated home.

Large Master Suite With Sitting Area, Triple Trey Ceiling The Most Beautiful Bath Room With Double Showers And Jacuzzi Tub And Cupola Ceiling With Chandelier. Gourmet Kitchen - Sub-Zero Refrigerator - Custom Tiles

Great Room With Fireplace, Wet Bar And Custom Built-Ins Foyer With Custom Staircase - Hand-Carved Front Door 4 Bedrooms , 4 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Dining Room With Wainscoting - Formal Living Room

Enjoy Your Own Home Theater Room. Elegance With Fine Craftsmanship Are The Only Words To Describe Workmanship In This Home. Enjoy Your Very Private Back Yard, Oversize Deck With Gazebo That Overlooks Fence In Wooded Yard With Double Waterfalls Pond. Pet Friendly Too! ***Owner Will Consider A Lease to Purchase***