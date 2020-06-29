All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18802 Pentwater Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18802 Pentwater Court
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:09 AM

18802 Pentwater Court

18802 Pentwater Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18802 Pentwater Court, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Your Dream Of Luxurious Living Can Be Realized In This One Of A Kind Custom Home. Everywhere You look In This Home, It’s Loaded With Upgrades. Large Crown Molding - Freshly Painted Walls, just updated home.
Large Master Suite With Sitting Area, Triple Trey Ceiling The Most Beautiful Bath Room With Double Showers And Jacuzzi Tub And Cupola Ceiling With Chandelier. Gourmet Kitchen - Sub-Zero Refrigerator - Custom Tiles
Great Room With Fireplace, Wet Bar And Custom Built-Ins Foyer With Custom Staircase - Hand-Carved Front Door 4 Bedrooms , 4 Full Baths, 1 Half Bath Dining Room With Wainscoting - Formal Living Room
Enjoy Your Own Home Theater Room. Elegance With Fine Craftsmanship Are The Only Words To Describe Workmanship In This Home. Enjoy Your Very Private Back Yard, Oversize Deck With Gazebo That Overlooks Fence In Wooded Yard With Double Waterfalls Pond. Pet Friendly Too! ***Owner Will Consider A Lease to Purchase***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18802 Pentwater Court have any available units?
18802 Pentwater Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18802 Pentwater Court have?
Some of 18802 Pentwater Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18802 Pentwater Court currently offering any rent specials?
18802 Pentwater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18802 Pentwater Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18802 Pentwater Court is pet friendly.
Does 18802 Pentwater Court offer parking?
Yes, 18802 Pentwater Court offers parking.
Does 18802 Pentwater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18802 Pentwater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18802 Pentwater Court have a pool?
No, 18802 Pentwater Court does not have a pool.
Does 18802 Pentwater Court have accessible units?
No, 18802 Pentwater Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18802 Pentwater Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18802 Pentwater Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18802 Pentwater Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18802 Pentwater Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCornelius 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College