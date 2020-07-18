All apartments in Cornelius
18783 Vineyard Point Lane.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18783 Vineyard Point Lane

18783 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18783 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Take in the view of Lake Norman from this gorgeous upgraded condo! Beautiful laminate hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the unit. Built in hutch & cozy fireplace punctuate the open family room, dining room combo. The kitchen offers a comfortable configuration w/granite counters, modern white cabinetry, a goose-neck faucet and gas cooking make this kitchen a standout! MBR w/WIC & en suite bath w/stunning tile work. Washer & dryer to stay for tenant use. Balcony overlooking Lake Norman!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18783 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18783 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18783 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18783 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18783 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18783 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18783 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18783 Vineyard Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
No, 18783 Vineyard Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18783 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18783 Vineyard Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18783 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18783 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

