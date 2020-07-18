18783 Vineyard Point Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Take in the view of Lake Norman from this gorgeous upgraded condo! Beautiful laminate hardwood flooring runs throughout much of the unit. Built in hutch & cozy fireplace punctuate the open family room, dining room combo. The kitchen offers a comfortable configuration w/granite counters, modern white cabinetry, a goose-neck faucet and gas cooking make this kitchen a standout! MBR w/WIC & en suite bath w/stunning tile work. Washer & dryer to stay for tenant use. Balcony overlooking Lake Norman!