Cornelius, NC
18539 The Commons Boulevard
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:27 AM

18539 The Commons Boulevard

18539 The Commons Boulevard · No Longer Available
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

18539 The Commons Boulevard, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Admirals Cove Town home! Three levels of living, with bonus living area on the entry/main level; upper/second level featuring classic dining area with built-ins and trey ceiling, bright kitchen open to breakfast area and large family room with wall of windows and access to large balcony. Third level offers large Master Suite with walk-in closet, and Master Bath with dual vanities, garden tub, and large walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms with shared bathroom, and laundry on third level. Garbage/Recycle, Yard Maintenance, and Community Pool included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18539 The Commons Boulevard have any available units?
18539 The Commons Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18539 The Commons Boulevard have?
Some of 18539 The Commons Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18539 The Commons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18539 The Commons Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18539 The Commons Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18539 The Commons Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18539 The Commons Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18539 The Commons Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18539 The Commons Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18539 The Commons Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18539 The Commons Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18539 The Commons Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18539 The Commons Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18539 The Commons Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18539 The Commons Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18539 The Commons Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18539 The Commons Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 18539 The Commons Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

