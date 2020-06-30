18539 The Commons Boulevard

Amenities

Spacious Admirals Cove Town home! Three levels of living, with bonus living area on the entry/main level; upper/second level featuring classic dining area with built-ins and trey ceiling, bright kitchen open to breakfast area and large family room with wall of windows and access to large balcony. Third level offers large Master Suite with walk-in closet, and Master Bath with dual vanities, garden tub, and large walk-in shower. Two additional bedrooms with shared bathroom, and laundry on third level. Garbage/Recycle, Yard Maintenance, and Community Pool included in rent.