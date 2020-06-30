17810 Half Moon Lane.

Amenities

Outstanding WATERFRONT condo at Kings Point in Cornelius For Lease! 2nd floor unit with great views of Lake Norman and the community pool. Floor plan has Great Room that has a gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen with newer stainless appliances and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths. Day dock available for watercraft and boat slips rentals available at the nearby marina. Kayak storage is also available. Close to I-77, Birkdale Village and North Harbour Club. WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE are included and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Pet may not exceed weight limit due to HOA rules and regulations. Tenant is moving and the condo can be made available within two weeks of an approved application.