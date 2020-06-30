All apartments in Cornelius
17810 Half Moon Lane.
17810 Half Moon Lane
17810 Half Moon Lane

17810 Half Moon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17810 Half Moon Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Outstanding WATERFRONT condo at Kings Point in Cornelius For Lease! 2nd floor unit with great views of Lake Norman and the community pool. Floor plan has Great Room that has a gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen with newer stainless appliances and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths. Day dock available for watercraft and boat slips rentals available at the nearby marina. Kayak storage is also available. Close to I-77, Birkdale Village and North Harbour Club. WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE are included and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Pet may not exceed weight limit due to HOA rules and regulations. Tenant is moving and the condo can be made available within two weeks of an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have any available units?
17810 Half Moon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17810 Half Moon Lane have?
Some of 17810 Half Moon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17810 Half Moon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17810 Half Moon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17810 Half Moon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17810 Half Moon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane offer parking?
No, 17810 Half Moon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17810 Half Moon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17810 Half Moon Lane has a pool.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have accessible units?
No, 17810 Half Moon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17810 Half Moon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17810 Half Moon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17810 Half Moon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

