Cornelius, NC
17551 Tuscany Lane
17551 Tuscany Lane

17551 Tuscany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17551 Tuscany Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly painted townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms ready for you to move in. Laminate wood floors flow through the entire main level which consists of the foyer, dining room with decorative columns, kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steal appliances, half bath, and the step down living room with gas fireplace and building in shelves. Rear facing master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private bathroom. Front facing master bedroom has a large closet and private full bathroom as well. Laundry room located in the hall way between both bedrooms and includes the washer and dryer. Relax on the exterior patio off the living room. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17551 Tuscany Lane have any available units?
17551 Tuscany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17551 Tuscany Lane have?
Some of 17551 Tuscany Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17551 Tuscany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17551 Tuscany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17551 Tuscany Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17551 Tuscany Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 17551 Tuscany Lane offer parking?
No, 17551 Tuscany Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17551 Tuscany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17551 Tuscany Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17551 Tuscany Lane have a pool?
No, 17551 Tuscany Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17551 Tuscany Lane have accessible units?
No, 17551 Tuscany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17551 Tuscany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17551 Tuscany Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17551 Tuscany Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17551 Tuscany Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

