17551 Tuscany Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Freshly painted townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms ready for you to move in. Laminate wood floors flow through the entire main level which consists of the foyer, dining room with decorative columns, kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless steal appliances, half bath, and the step down living room with gas fireplace and building in shelves. Rear facing master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and private bathroom. Front facing master bedroom has a large closet and private full bathroom as well. Laundry room located in the hall way between both bedrooms and includes the washer and dryer. Relax on the exterior patio off the living room. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com