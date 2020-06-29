17460 Tuscany Lane

Amenities

Lovely 2 story townhome in Vineyard Point is available for occupancy October 1. Walk to Lake Norman! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Sunken family room with fireplace and flat screen mounting bracket. Attractive patio in the back. Marina, tennis, and community pool. Close to Birkdale Village and I77.*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Tenant Occupied. Not available until Oct 1. No showings until Sept 25.