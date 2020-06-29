All apartments in Cornelius
17460 Tuscany Lane
17460 Tuscany Lane

17460 Tuscany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17460 Tuscany Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Lovely 2 story townhome in Vineyard Point is available for occupancy October 1. Walk to Lake Norman! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Sunken family room with fireplace and flat screen mounting bracket. Attractive patio in the back. Marina, tennis, and community pool. Close to Birkdale Village and I77.*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions. Tenant Occupied. Not available until Oct 1. No showings until Sept 25.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17460 Tuscany Lane have any available units?
17460 Tuscany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17460 Tuscany Lane have?
Some of 17460 Tuscany Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17460 Tuscany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17460 Tuscany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17460 Tuscany Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17460 Tuscany Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 17460 Tuscany Lane offer parking?
No, 17460 Tuscany Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17460 Tuscany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17460 Tuscany Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17460 Tuscany Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17460 Tuscany Lane has a pool.
Does 17460 Tuscany Lane have accessible units?
No, 17460 Tuscany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17460 Tuscany Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17460 Tuscany Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17460 Tuscany Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17460 Tuscany Lane has units with air conditioning.
