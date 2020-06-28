All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated September 10 2019

16304 Barcica Lane

16304 Barcica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16304 Barcica Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Welcome home to this fabulous open floor plan sitting on a private 1/2AC cul-de-sac lot. Walk in to the 2 story great room that consist of floor to ceiling windows, hardwoods w/walnut inlay, built in shelving, custom moldings, gourmet kitchen & brkfst area w/ top of the line stainless appliances, exotic Brazilian counters & cherry cabinets. Each BR has walk in closet & private bath. Master & guest suite downstairs & heated MBath floors. Lawn maintenance included. Pool, tennis, & trails! BOAT SLIP AVAILABLE. Not furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16304 Barcica Lane have any available units?
16304 Barcica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 16304 Barcica Lane have?
Some of 16304 Barcica Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16304 Barcica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16304 Barcica Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16304 Barcica Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16304 Barcica Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 16304 Barcica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16304 Barcica Lane offers parking.
Does 16304 Barcica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16304 Barcica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16304 Barcica Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16304 Barcica Lane has a pool.
Does 16304 Barcica Lane have accessible units?
No, 16304 Barcica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16304 Barcica Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16304 Barcica Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16304 Barcica Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16304 Barcica Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
