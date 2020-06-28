16304 Barcica Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

Welcome home to this fabulous open floor plan sitting on a private 1/2AC cul-de-sac lot. Walk in to the 2 story great room that consist of floor to ceiling windows, hardwoods w/walnut inlay, built in shelving, custom moldings, gourmet kitchen & brkfst area w/ top of the line stainless appliances, exotic Brazilian counters & cherry cabinets. Each BR has walk in closet & private bath. Master & guest suite downstairs & heated MBath floors. Lawn maintenance included. Pool, tennis, & trails! BOAT SLIP AVAILABLE. Not furnished.