16211 Lakeside Loop Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

16211 Lakeside Loop Lane

16211 Lakeside Loop Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16211 Lakeside Loop Ln, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
MAINTENANCE FREE Resort Style Lake Access Living, open concept floor plan, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light, kitchen includes quartz counter tops, center island, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting & SS appliances, sunny breakfast/dining area, great room includes gas log FP, tray ceilings, cozy master retreat & en-suite bath with dual sinks, walk-in tile shower and closet that features custom shelving, spacious secondary bedroom and full bath, expansive laundry room has extensive cabinets and counter top area for extra storage, serene private back courtyard, Amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, pool & and lake access for your kayak/canoe. Home maintenance includes: pest control, gutter and exterior siding cleaning, roof maintenance, and common area lighting. Walking distance to Lake Norman, Ramsey Creek Park (beach access & dog park), Jetton Park, restaurants, doctors & shopping, Minutes to Birkdale Village with easy access to I-77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane have any available units?
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane have?
Some of 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane offers parking.
Does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane has a pool.
Does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane have accessible units?
No, 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16211 Lakeside Loop Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
