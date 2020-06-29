16211 Lakeside Loop Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

MAINTENANCE FREE Resort Style Lake Access Living, open concept floor plan, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light, kitchen includes quartz counter tops, center island, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting & SS appliances, sunny breakfast/dining area, great room includes gas log FP, tray ceilings, cozy master retreat & en-suite bath with dual sinks, walk-in tile shower and closet that features custom shelving, spacious secondary bedroom and full bath, expansive laundry room has extensive cabinets and counter top area for extra storage, serene private back courtyard, Amenities include: clubhouse, fitness center, pool & and lake access for your kayak/canoe. Home maintenance includes: pest control, gutter and exterior siding cleaning, roof maintenance, and common area lighting. Walking distance to Lake Norman, Ramsey Creek Park (beach access & dog park), Jetton Park, restaurants, doctors & shopping, Minutes to Birkdale Village with easy access to I-77.