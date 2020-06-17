All apartments in Concord
Locke Mill Plaza
Locke Mill Plaza

1 Buffalo Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1 Buffalo Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Buffalo Ave NW Unit 76 Available 06/22/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo at Loke Mill Plaza - 2 bdr./1.5 ba. condo in locke mill. easy access. range, dishwasher and refrigerator. walking distance to downtown.

(RLNE5853816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Locke Mill Plaza have any available units?
Locke Mill Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does Locke Mill Plaza have?
Some of Locke Mill Plaza's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Locke Mill Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Locke Mill Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Locke Mill Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Locke Mill Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Locke Mill Plaza offer parking?
No, Locke Mill Plaza does not offer parking.
Does Locke Mill Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Locke Mill Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Locke Mill Plaza have a pool?
No, Locke Mill Plaza does not have a pool.
Does Locke Mill Plaza have accessible units?
No, Locke Mill Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Locke Mill Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Locke Mill Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does Locke Mill Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, Locke Mill Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
