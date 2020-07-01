89 Green Street SW

Amenities

Nice older ranch with basement has that old style charm with Brand new Granite kitchen counters !! Freshly

refined cabinets in neutral gray/ Wood floors in all living areas with exception of Master Bedroom ( only carpet in house) / Large living room plus extra room for den/study/ etc. Has both dining and Breakfast nook/ 2 full baths/

Unfinished basement with laundry connections / Drive in carport on backside of house/ Very Unique Property and

setting / No pets Preferred/ No smoking/ $ 1300 month/$1300 deposit Plus flat charge for water& sewage to

be paid with the rent (estimated cost of $50 to $60 dollars) Tenant credit application required !! Contact our office for any questions or to schedule a preview by appointment 704 455 5122