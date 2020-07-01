All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 23 2020

89 Green Street SW

89 Green Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

89 Green Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice older ranch with basement has that old style charm with Brand new Granite kitchen counters !! Freshly
refined cabinets in neutral gray/ Wood floors in all living areas with exception of Master Bedroom ( only carpet in house) / Large living room plus extra room for den/study/ etc. Has both dining and Breakfast nook/ 2 full baths/
Unfinished basement with laundry connections / Drive in carport on backside of house/ Very Unique Property and
setting / No pets Preferred/ No smoking/ $ 1300 month/$1300 deposit Plus flat charge for water& sewage to
be paid with the rent (estimated cost of $50 to $60 dollars) Tenant credit application required !! Contact our office for any questions or to schedule a preview by appointment 704 455 5122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Green Street SW have any available units?
89 Green Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Green Street SW have?
Some of 89 Green Street SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Green Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
89 Green Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Green Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 89 Green Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 89 Green Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 89 Green Street SW offers parking.
Does 89 Green Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Green Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Green Street SW have a pool?
No, 89 Green Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 89 Green Street SW have accessible units?
No, 89 Green Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Green Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Green Street SW has units with dishwashers.

