Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

881 Derita Road

881 Derita Road · No Longer Available
Location

881 Derita Road, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
51,000 class A OFFICE SPACE/RETAIL SPACE "to be built" at 881 Derita Rd, Concord, NC. It is close to concord regional airport and 2 miles from bustling Concord Mills Mall area. Per research analysis and industry experts this area poised to grow in double digits for next two decades and is short of office and retail space
Take a look at attached pics, feasibility study, site plan. Total 3 floors with ample parking. Site has two roads for easy access i.e, Derita Rd and Myint ln.

FIRST FLOOR = RETAIL SPACE. There are lots of business operations in that area with no FOOD or coffee place around.
OTHER FLOORS = OFFICE SPACE.
PARKING SPOTS = 194

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Derita Road have any available units?
881 Derita Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 881 Derita Road currently offering any rent specials?
881 Derita Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Derita Road pet-friendly?
No, 881 Derita Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 881 Derita Road offer parking?
Yes, 881 Derita Road offers parking.
Does 881 Derita Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 Derita Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Derita Road have a pool?
No, 881 Derita Road does not have a pool.
Does 881 Derita Road have accessible units?
No, 881 Derita Road does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Derita Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 Derita Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 881 Derita Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 881 Derita Road does not have units with air conditioning.

