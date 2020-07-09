881 Derita Road

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

51,000 class A OFFICE SPACE/RETAIL SPACE "to be built" at 881 Derita Rd, Concord, NC. It is close to concord regional airport and 2 miles from bustling Concord Mills Mall area. Per research analysis and industry experts this area poised to grow in double digits for next two decades and is short of office and retail space

Take a look at attached pics, feasibility study, site plan. Total 3 floors with ample parking. Site has two roads for easy access i.e, Derita Rd and Myint ln.



FIRST FLOOR = RETAIL SPACE. There are lots of business operations in that area with no FOOD or coffee place around.

OTHER FLOORS = OFFICE SPACE.

PARKING SPOTS = 194