689 Studio Lane NW

Amenities

Not even 3 years young! Gleaming wood floors on the main level. This stunning town home features 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 fulls baths up and half bath on the main. Parking for 2 cars in the double garage plus additional spaces in front. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless appliances including refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, sought-after open floor plan and huge great room with fireplace. The large master suite features 2 walk in closets and private bath. The 2 secondary bedrooms offer lots of space. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs and includes washer and dryer. Close to shopping and restaurants, University area, golf courses, 77 and 85. Community amenities include a pool and cabana.