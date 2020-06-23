All apartments in Concord
689 Studio Lane NW
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

689 Studio Lane NW

689 Studio Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

689 Studio Lane Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Not even 3 years young! Gleaming wood floors on the main level. This stunning town home features 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 fulls baths up and half bath on the main. Parking for 2 cars in the double garage plus additional spaces in front. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless appliances including refrigerator with ice & water dispenser, sought-after open floor plan and huge great room with fireplace. The large master suite features 2 walk in closets and private bath. The 2 secondary bedrooms offer lots of space. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs and includes washer and dryer. Close to shopping and restaurants, University area, golf courses, 77 and 85. Community amenities include a pool and cabana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 689 Studio Lane NW have any available units?
689 Studio Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 689 Studio Lane NW have?
Some of 689 Studio Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 689 Studio Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
689 Studio Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 689 Studio Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 689 Studio Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 689 Studio Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 689 Studio Lane NW offers parking.
Does 689 Studio Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 689 Studio Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 689 Studio Lane NW have a pool?
Yes, 689 Studio Lane NW has a pool.
Does 689 Studio Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 689 Studio Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 689 Studio Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 689 Studio Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
