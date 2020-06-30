All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

5497 Coleman Circle

5497 Coleman Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5497 Coleman Circle Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION !!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR AFTON PARK/ OVER 1600 SF PLUS 2 CAR GARAGE/
KITCHEN/BK AREA/HALF BATH WITH NEW FLOORING/ SEPERATE DINING ROOM/ LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE/ ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS FEATURES DELUXE MASTER W/TREY CEILING / MASTER BATH W/GARDEN TUB & SHOWER/ SECONDARY BEDROOMS SHARE FULL HALL BATH/ LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS/ LARGE FENCED BACKYARD/ PREFER NO PETS/NON SMOKING/ ONE YEAR LEASE/ ONE MONTH DEPOSIT/ TENANT CREDIT APPLICAITON REQUIRED/ $ 1450 MONTH /$ 1450 DEPOSIT UPON APPROVAL/ CONTACT MORGAN REALTORS
704 455 5122 TO SEE THIS HOME TODAY !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5497 Coleman Circle have any available units?
5497 Coleman Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 5497 Coleman Circle have?
Some of 5497 Coleman Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5497 Coleman Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5497 Coleman Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5497 Coleman Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5497 Coleman Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 5497 Coleman Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5497 Coleman Circle offers parking.
Does 5497 Coleman Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5497 Coleman Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5497 Coleman Circle have a pool?
No, 5497 Coleman Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5497 Coleman Circle have accessible units?
No, 5497 Coleman Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5497 Coleman Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5497 Coleman Circle has units with dishwashers.

