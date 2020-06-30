5497 Coleman Circle

IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION !!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR AFTON PARK/ OVER 1600 SF PLUS 2 CAR GARAGE/ KITCHEN/BK AREA/HALF BATH WITH NEW FLOORING/ SEPERATE DINING ROOM/ LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE/ ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS FEATURES DELUXE MASTER W/TREY CEILING / MASTER BATH W/GARDEN TUB & SHOWER/ SECONDARY BEDROOMS SHARE FULL HALL BATH/ LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS/ LARGE FENCED BACKYARD/ PREFER NO PETS/NON SMOKING/ ONE YEAR LEASE/ ONE MONTH DEPOSIT/ TENANT CREDIT APPLICAITON REQUIRED/ $ 1450 MONTH /$ 1450 DEPOSIT UPON APPROVAL/ CONTACT MORGAN REALTORS 704 455 5122 TO SEE THIS HOME TODAY !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
