5497 Coleman Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

IT'S ALL ABOUT LOCATION !!!! 3 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR AFTON PARK/ OVER 1600 SF PLUS 2 CAR GARAGE/

KITCHEN/BK AREA/HALF BATH WITH NEW FLOORING/ SEPERATE DINING ROOM/ LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS LOG FIREPLACE/ ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS FEATURES DELUXE MASTER W/TREY CEILING / MASTER BATH W/GARDEN TUB & SHOWER/ SECONDARY BEDROOMS SHARE FULL HALL BATH/ LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS/ LARGE FENCED BACKYARD/ PREFER NO PETS/NON SMOKING/ ONE YEAR LEASE/ ONE MONTH DEPOSIT/ TENANT CREDIT APPLICAITON REQUIRED/ $ 1450 MONTH /$ 1450 DEPOSIT UPON APPROVAL/ CONTACT MORGAN REALTORS

704 455 5122 TO SEE THIS HOME TODAY !!