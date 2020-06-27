All apartments in Concord
497 Clearwater Drive
497 Clearwater Drive

497 Clearwater Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

497 Clearwater Dr NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Comfortable & stylish home with an elegant 2 story foyer. You will love this open floor plan that flows perfectly. 9ft ceilings give that added open feeling and the kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops with tile back splash. Warm and comfortable living room with fireplace, covered back porch and peaceful yard. Upstairs has the perfect layout with 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and laundry. Master bedroom with tray ceilings. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 Clearwater Drive have any available units?
497 Clearwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 Clearwater Drive have?
Some of 497 Clearwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 Clearwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
497 Clearwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 Clearwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 497 Clearwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 497 Clearwater Drive offer parking?
No, 497 Clearwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 497 Clearwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 Clearwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 Clearwater Drive have a pool?
No, 497 Clearwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 497 Clearwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 497 Clearwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 497 Clearwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 Clearwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
