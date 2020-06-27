497 Clearwater Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfortable & stylish home with an elegant 2 story foyer. You will love this open floor plan that flows perfectly. 9ft ceilings give that added open feeling and the kitchen boasts 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops with tile back splash. Warm and comfortable living room with fireplace, covered back porch and peaceful yard. Upstairs has the perfect layout with 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and laundry. Master bedroom with tray ceilings. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.