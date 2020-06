Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare find in desirable Sheffield Manor. Beautiful community with fantastic amenities. Large home offers open floor plan with gas logs fireplace in the great room. Great for entertaining. Recently updated with hard wood flooring on main level, Kitchen with SS appliances. Office, Formal dining and living room and breakfast area overlooking private back yard. Second level has Master suite, bedroom 2 & 3, and bonus/bedroom 4. Some furniture are negotiable.