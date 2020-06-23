All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
436 Havenbrook Way Northwest
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

436 Havenbrook Way Northwest

436 Havenbrook Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

436 Havenbrook Way Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you and will be available soon. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest have any available units?
436 Havenbrook Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
436 Havenbrook Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest offer parking?
No, 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest have a pool?
No, 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Havenbrook Way Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College