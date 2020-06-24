367 Crestside Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 weeks FREE on 1 yr lease! Concession applied to first full months rent.



This spacious split-level home features beautiful wood floors. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and a tin tile-look back splash. The lower level houses a family room/rec room with access to the back yard, a full bath, and a utility room. Located on nearly a half-acre lot, this home has great outdoor entertaining space, including a rear deck!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.