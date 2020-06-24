All apartments in Concord
367 Crestside Drive Southeast
367 Crestside Drive Southeast

367 Crestside Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

367 Crestside Drive Southeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 weeks FREE on 1 yr lease! Concession applied to first full months rent.

This spacious split-level home features beautiful wood floors. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and a tin tile-look back splash. The lower level houses a family room/rec room with access to the back yard, a full bath, and a utility room. Located on nearly a half-acre lot, this home has great outdoor entertaining space, including a rear deck!
Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast have any available units?
367 Crestside Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast have?
Some of 367 Crestside Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Crestside Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
367 Crestside Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Crestside Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 367 Crestside Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 367 Crestside Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Crestside Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 367 Crestside Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 367 Crestside Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 Crestside Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Crestside Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Crestside Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
