3080 Rockingham Court Southwest

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities

Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in good area just a few miles from downtown Concord. Large bedrooms & Living room with some new paint and new carpet flooring throughout. Large privately fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining guest. Plenty of room for storage and washer/dryer hookup. Hurry this one won't last long.



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.



Call 704-810-2030

or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.