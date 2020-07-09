226 Misenheimer Dr NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is the best deal in town! This second-floor 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo is located in the heart of Concord! This unit runs on all electric utilities, and water and sewer are included in the rent price. A stove, refrigerator and dishwasher are also provided. Other features include a balcony that backs to woods for privacy and a lockable storage room.



Come take advantage of this fantastic location in downtown Concord. You'll enjoy close proximity to excellent shopping, dining and more at Carolina Mall. Only a short drive to all the excitement at Concord Mills. Close to Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.



Pets conditional.