Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:03 PM

226 Misenheimer Dr NW

226 Misenheimer Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

226 Misenheimer Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is the best deal in town! This second-floor 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo is located in the heart of Concord! This unit runs on all electric utilities, and water and sewer are included in the rent price. A stove, refrigerator and dishwasher are also provided. Other features include a balcony that backs to woods for privacy and a lockable storage room.

Come take advantage of this fantastic location in downtown Concord. You'll enjoy close proximity to excellent shopping, dining and more at Carolina Mall. Only a short drive to all the excitement at Concord Mills. Close to Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

