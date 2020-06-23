All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:53 PM

179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast

179 Mckinnon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

179 Mckinnon Avenue Northeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow nestled away off Church street, is minutes from downtown Concord, Carolina Mall, major interstates, dining, and much more. The home itself has been nicely cared for over the years, and has been recently remodeled and is ready for immediate move-in. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast have any available units?
179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College