179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast

Amenities
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow nestled away off Church street, is minutes from downtown Concord, Carolina Mall, major interstates, dining, and much more. The home itself has been nicely cared for over the years, and has been recently remodeled and is ready for immediate move-in. Contact us today for a viewing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.