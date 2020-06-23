179 McKinnon Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow nestled away off Church street, is minutes from downtown Concord, Carolina Mall, major interstates, dining, and much more. The home itself has been nicely cared for over the years, and has been recently remodeled and is ready for immediate move-in. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.